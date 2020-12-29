Dexter joins Thames Valley Berkshire LEP

THERE’S a new kid on the block at Thames Valley Berkshire.

Dexter Levick is the latest addition to the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) team, hopping on board as the company’s Economic and Labour Market Analyst.

In his new role, Mr Levick will be researching the local market and what skills it needs to grow and thrive.

And his work will help the LEP direct its resources towards where they are needed the most.

After graduating from the University of Southampton last year, Mr Levick says he is “excited to join the LEP during the unprecedented situation the Berkshire economy finds itself in.”

Tim Page, head of economic strategy and research, added: “Dexter’s analytical and statistical skills will help to provide the evidence base needed as the LEP develops its ambitious plans for the post-Covid Berkshire economy.

“He further strengthens our team as we seek to meet the challenges ahead, offering full support to the businesses and workforce of Berkshire in the coming months and years.”