Woodley lad Dexter wants to raise £100,000 for the NHS

A young NHS fundraiser just eight years old wants to raise an amazing £100,000 for the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Dexter Rosier, eight, from Woodley, watched the televised flypast for Captain Sir Tom Moore on the day of his funeral last Saturday.

The St Nicholas Primary School pupil has already raised £2,500 for the Royal Berks, but has inspired by Captain Tom, who raised £33 million for the NHS.

His Mum Samantha said: “Because Captain Sir Tom was 100 years old Dexter now wants to raise £100,000 for the Royal Berks.

“We’ve talked about it and at the moment the target is £10,000, which is amazing anyway.

“I just don’t want him to be disappointed.

“He has though already raised £2,500 from a quiz and running a marathon in 10 days and then one in seven days.”

We featured his running efforts in last week’s Wokingham.Today.

In a video Dexter says: “The world feels a bit sad and scary right now. I want to do something to change that.

“I have decided for my next challenge I want to cycle the distance from Lands End to John O’Groats,

873 miles before I turn nine.

“I want to raise £100,000 by the end of the year for the Royal Berks.”

On Monday he launched his UK-length cycle – covering 10 miles from Woodley round the Dinton Pastures lake a few times and back through Hurst.

He will build up the distance with more local runs.

His Mum, who runs and cycles with him, doesn’t want his kind heart to end, but is hoping for something less strenuous next time.

She said: “I’m hoping his next activity is a little less physical, perhaps baking some cakes.

“I admire his determination and courage.

“Lots of people have been inspired to fundraise by Dexter.

“A family friend is doing 2,600 steps in her lunchtimes to support him.

“His classmates are running and cycling to help as well.

“My cousin is doing 100,000 steps for a breast cancer charity.

“When covid rules are less strict the hospital doctors want to show him how his money has helped staff wellbeing as well as the patients.”

When he was younger, Dexter spent four weeks in a Royal Berks Hospital bed recovering after he broke his leg.

“He has really fond, positive memories of being there four years ago. They looked after him so well and gave him such a great experience,” said Samantha.

Jo Warrior director of Royal Berks Charity was thrilled with their young supporter.

She said: “We think Dexter is an absolute superstar and a real inspiration to others who want to fundraise.

“Everyone at the Royal Berks would like to say a huge thank you for his thoughtfulness and an enormous well done for his fundraising achievement.”

To support Dexter go to: www.justgiving.com/dexter-rosier1