Digital premiere for Watermill

A DIGITAL production is set to premiere at The Watermill this autumn.

The Newbury-based venue will present a new comedy, Going The Distance from October 4.

Written by Henry Filloux-Bennett and Yasmeen Khan, it will be directed by Felicity Montagu, best known for her role in BBC sitcom I’m Alan Partridge.

Going The Distance is a co-production from the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Oxford Playhouse and The Dukes and The Watermill Theatre.

It follows in the footstepos comes after other successful productions, including March’s The Picture of Dorian Gray and, most recently, The Importance of Being Earnest.

Based on theatres closing last year, the story follows Eggborough Community Theatre who fight to save their venue through putting on a fundraising production, Wizard.

Henry Filloux-Bennett said: “I’m so excited to be working with Yasmeen and Felicity on something which feels like a perfect way to celebrate the resilience of our incredible industry over the last year.

“Theatres and arts centres are absolutely at the heart of communities up and down the country, and Going the Distance will, I hope, be a warm-hearted reflection of just how vital they are to us all.”

Felicity Montagu added: “If anything can bring joy and a beacon of hope out of such a terrible year, hopefully this will.”

Tickets are £15 including a link to the production as well as a digital programme.

Audience members will receive a screening link allowing access for their booked performance date for a 48-hour period.

Further details and casting to be announced.

To purchase tickets, log on to goingthedistanceplay.com.