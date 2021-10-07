Dingley’s Promise has special visit from Heart Radio presenters today

A READING charity for children with special educational needs and disabilities is hosting special visitors this afternoon.

Staff at Dingley’s Promise will be visited at the charity’s Reading centre by Heart Breakfast, as part of the radio station’s Heart Breakfast Road Trip.

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden are travelling across the UK to meet people from charities and organisations making a real difference to communities.

The presenters and crew will be meeting centre staff and children, seeing first-hand the support that Dingley’s Promise provides to children.

They will also be speaking to parents about the charity’s support throughout the pandemic.

Heart will be shining a spotlight on individual stories throughout the week; including an interview with Andrea, whose son Leo attends Dingley’s Promise in Wokingham.

“In January 2020 things were becoming increasingly difficult,” Andrea said. “Leo started having meltdowns; he would smack his head against the wall, he would lash out at me and I knew something was seriously wrong.

“We went to Dingley’s Promise in Wokingham and it was so strange because for the first time Leo came with me and he looked really happy.

“Literally from that day they have been our lifeline. Without Dingley’s Promise I don’t know what we’d do.”

The Heart Breakfast Road Trip is part of the wider Global’s Make Some Noise Day campaign.

The aim of the event is to raise awareness and funds to support small charities up and down the country.

Global’s Make Some Noise currently supports Dingley’s Promise by funding an 18 month long Recovery Activity Programme across the charity’s three centres.

The money allows Dingley’s Promise to help 60 children with SEND to recoup the physical, educational and emotional abilities that were lost during the pandemic.

For more information, visit: makesomenoise.enthuse.com