Dingley’s Promise welcomes Heart DJs for charity visit

A BERKSHIRE charity welcomed Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden earlier this month.

The Heart radio crew visited Dingley’s Promise’s Reading centre on Thursday, October 7, as part of the Heart Breakfast Road Trip, whereby the DJs travelled across the country to meet charities and organisations supported by Global’s Make Some Noise.

It was part of Global’s Make Some Noise Day campaign for this year.

Dingley’s Promise CEO, Catherine McLeod, and fundraising and communications manager, Jo Evans, said the charity has been supporting families in Reading since 1983.

Ms Evans said the fund had made a huge impact over the last18 months.

Jamie, Amanda and their team were given a tour of the centre which includes two playrooms, sensory rooms, the newly refurbished family room and an outdoor space.

The DJs also spent time with parents and listened to their stories.

Global’s Make Some Noise is currently funding a Recovery Activity Programme across all three Dingley’s Promise Centres in Reading, Wokingham and West Berkshire.

It will allow the charity to help Early Years children with SEND to recoup the physical, educational and emotional abilities that were lost due to a lack of face-to-face support.