Dinton Pastures boat hire reopens tomorrow as council launches Easter programme of events

FAMILIES across the borough can enjoy Dinton Pastures from the water this weekend.

From tomorrow, boat hire reopens, with prices starting at £8. Residents can choose from pedalos, paddleboards, kayaks and canoes.

Booking is required for the play area. Picture: Stewart Turkington

Families intending to use the play area must pre-book. Tickets are free but limited to a maximum of six people per booking and 150 people per time slot.

Over the Easter holidays, children can join the sailing club with a series of sessions.

And the council’s libraries team have organised a programme of virtual events.

There will be a virtual Storytime event on Tuesday, April 6 at 11am, suitable for families with children aged seven and under.

On Thursday, April 8, there is a Fun with Phonics Workshop, hosted by Explore Learning. Suitable for ages four to six, it starts at 11am.

There is a Teen Writing session with an author visit from Simon James Green on Saturday, April 10, from 10.30am.

And on Thursday, April 15, there is a Maths Wizard workshop for ages seven to nine. Also hosted by Explore Learning, it starts at 11am.

There is a poetry-inspired art session on Friday, April 16, with artist Chris Holley. It is suitable for ages seven to 10 and starts at 11am.

For more information, or to sign up for the library events, email libraries@wokingham.gov.uk with the session, name and library card number.