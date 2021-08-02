Dinton Pastures open air cinema to host four more screenings throughout August

SUMMER nights just got better as four outdoor cinema showings come to Dinton Pastures this month.

Go Cinemas, a Wokingham-based outdoor cinema company, is hosting open air cinema showings between Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 28.

Audience members can grab their picnic blankets and popcorn while watching the films in the grounds of the country park.

Join Batman and the Joker battle in Christopher Nolan’s multi-award winning, action-packed thriller, The Dark Knight on Friday, August 13, followed by The Greatest Showman on Saturday, August 14.

Both screenings are due to start at approximately 8.50pm.

The final weekend includes a teen comedy double bill of Mean Girls and 10 Things I Hate About You on Friday, August 27, and finishing with Grease on Saturday, August 28, at 8.20pm.

Music, food and drink will be available for each screening.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “It wouldn’t be a summer without an outdoor cinema event and Dinton Pastures provides a stunning backdrop for these much-loved family films.

“The open-air cinema nights are great fun, family-friendly, and most importantly, safe to attend, thanks to the great social distancing procedures we have in place.”

Cllr Batth added he is expecting the screening to be popular and recommends booking early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets cost £14.50 for adults and £9.50 for concessions.

A 10% group discount is available when purchasing four or more tickets.

For more details, or to book, log on to: dinton-pastures.co.uk/whats-on-guide/outdoor-cinema