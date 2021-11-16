Dinton Pastures Santa Dash returns next month

THE DINTON Santa Dash is going ahead in person this year.

The annual fundraiser, in its fifth year, will take place at Dinton Pastures on Saturday, December 18.

Participants can choose from completing a 2km or 5km route. The family-friendly fun event is not timed which makes it suitable for all.

Previous fun runner Naomi said the 2019 event was the first time running with her three-year-old daughter.

“She absolutely loved the whole experience and was completely thrilled with the cheers she got at the finish line,” she added.

The cost includes a Santa costume and an event number for each entrant. They will be rewarded with a Christmas medal and a mince pie at the finishing line.

First Days Children’s Charity will receive £2 from each entry fee.

A virtual option is also available.

For more information, visit: www.barnesfitness.co.uk/dinton-santa-dash-2021