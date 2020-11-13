Dinton’s beauty helps Francesca win big

A WOKINGHAM woman has recently been awarded for her photography skills.

Francesca Cornish (22) is busy celebrating her big win in a local photography competition, thanks to a serene sunset shot in Hurst.

McCarthy and Stone, a manager and developer of retirement communities in the borough and beyond, recently put out a call to budding local photographers.

The company launched a competition, asking residents to share snaps of their favourite landscapes in the Wokingham area.

The only caveat was that the images had to be taken during national lockdown – and Francesca recently learnt that she was the lucky winner.

“I spotted the competition advertised in a local Facebook group,” Francesca said. “I had been taking a few photos during my walks through lockdown so I just thought I’d submit my favourite on a bit of a win.”

Francesca’s winning photo, entitled Sunset Serenity, was taken at Dinton Pastures Country Park.

“I am very fortunate to live a short walk away from the park, so this was a great way to pass the time during lockdown and de-stress surrounded by beautiful scenery,” she said.

“I was really pleased to know that someone else thought the sunset I captured was beautiful too.”

Nicki Beswarick, of McCarthy and Stone, added: “The entries we received were brilliant, and I’d like to offer our congratulations to Francesca for winning the competition.

“We have so many stunning views in and around Twyford, and Francesca’s image really captured the lovely scenery.”

The competition marked the relaunch of McCarthy and Stone’s Loddon House, and the photograph will now be put on display in the retirement home’s communal lounge.