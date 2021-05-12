Diocese of Oxford gives to projects to help churches help communities

ALMOST a quarter of a million pounds has been donated to a group of churches, including some in Berkshire.

The Diocese of Oxford has announced it will be supporting 15 projects across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire as part of its Development Fund.

Launched in 2019, the grant project supports churches to find practical ways to “become more Christ-like” and has donated more than £1.5 million to 100 local projects so far.

“Growing new congregations is a vital part of our common vision, and two projects were awarded funds to support their working finding new expressions of church,” said a spokesperson for the Diocese of Oxford.

The Revd Angela Brennan, from St Barnabus in Thatcham, was awarded £1,850 to support residents and strengthen community links.

“The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on everyone, but what we really noticed from engaging with our community and from reports in the media, was that new parents felt really isolated and having no groups or sessions to attend made early parenthood quite a lonely experience,” she said.

“It is my hope that we’ll get a flow of new parents, knowing it’s there and it’s free and that there is no expectation; we are offering a safe, non-judgemental space.

Janet Rogers, programme manager, said this year’s funding will support a range of large and small projects.

The Development Fund is open to all parishes in the Diocese of Oxford, which includes Wokingham borough.

For more information, visit: www.oxford.anglican.org/mission-ministry/our-common-vision/resources