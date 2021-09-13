Dirk brings drive to Woodley firm

AN AUTOMOTIVE enthusiast is bringing his expertise to Woodley.

Dirk Becker is the latest appointment for the Headley Road East-based Thermal Management Solutions Group, a leading automotive systems provider.

He has joined as the new VP for sales, marketing and engineering.

Mr Becker has more than 25 years’ experience in the global automotive industry and will now support the company as it focuses on the next generation of electric vehicles.

He has moved from Johnson Electric International AG, where he previously spent 10 years in the same role.

Mr Becker said: “Thermal Management Solutions Group is in an exciting and promising position.

“The group is well poised to become the go-to supplier for thermal management products in zero-emission vehicles, while remaining an industry-leading force in the internal combustion engine market.

“Using the knowledge and experience I have gathered over many years across the automotive industry, I’m looking forward to helping advance the Group’s core offering that will see Thermal Management Solutions operate seamlessly on a global level, while still retaining the personal approach that the company is renowned for.”

Mr Becker has replaced Paddy Lange.