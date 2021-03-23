Disabled rugby player peddles to Scotland for Banshee club fundraiser

A WOKINGHAM woman who turned her disability into a positive experience is now raising money to help others do the same.

Wheelchair user, Sally Sycha, is taking on the ultimate charity challenge to support disabled people across Berkshire.

Over the coming year, she plans to ride the distance from Land’s End to John o’ Groats, to raise money for her wheelchair rugby team, the Berkshire Banshees.

She will be completing the challenge on her specialist recumbent ICE trike — and after riding 338km last year, her latest 1,407km challenge is a big step up.

Ms Sycha was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS) during her second pregnancy. She also lives with a variety of other conditions.

“A few years ago my health deteriorated dramatically, making me suddenly disabled,” she explained. “It was a really hard time for me and my family, and incredibly isolating.”

EDS is a connective tissue disorder that causes joint instability and dislocations, while PoTs can cause dizziness and fainting.

Now, the resident relies on a wheelchair to get around when out and about, and sometimes when in the house too.

Sally Sycha in action

“Due to PoTS, I can only stand for on average three minutes before collapsing,” Ms Sycha said. “This is because my autonomic nervous system doesn’t work properly.”

This is what controls actions such as breathing, heart rate and blood pressure.

Then, two years ago, Ms Sycha was able to turn her life around when she discovered a passion for wheelchair rugby.

“I cannot overstate what being part of Berkshire Banshees has done for me and my family,” she said. “It has hugely benefited both my physical and mental health, and the kids love it when mummy goes ‘crash’.

“I refound myself, a community and my confidence.”

Now, the resident is in the midst of her fundraising challenge and has already completed 480km and has raised nearly £2,000 of her £3,000 goal.

“I’m blown away with the support so far,” Ms Sycha said. “I never expected it to raise this much so quickly, and was definitely helped by asking for donations instead of any birthday presents this year!

“I’m so very grateful to everyone who has donated to and shared my fundraiser so far to help me reach my goal.”

All money raised will go towards buying Ms Sycha her own rugby wheelchair.

“The team is growing and currently don’t have enough chairs for all the players,” she explained. “Having a well-fitting chair is vital for player safety in a high impact sport.

“It makes it easier to push and maneuver, and improves our play.”

And it seems she is enjoying the challenge so far.

“I recently rode more than 50km [in one go] for the first time,” Ms Sycha said. “I’ve managed some amazing rides.”

She is currently on course to finish the challenge by November, and has even been out in the mud and the snow to meet her target..

Berkshire Banshees is also running its own fundraising campaign, to raise money for two extra chairs. So far, it has raised £950 of its £6,400 goal.

To find out more about Ms Sycha’s fundraising challenge, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sally-slow-lejog

More information on Berkshire Banshees’ fundraiser can be found here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/berkshire-banshees