Discover Elms Walk

Elms Walk is a new edition to Wokingham created during the award-winning regeneration.

The walk is conveniently situated close to the carnival pool multi-storey car park and Denmark Street car park. There is a selection of different shops there and today we would like to introduce you to …

BACK2NORMAL

“It is our passion to help you become free of pain and lead a normal life again. We are driven by our patients and strive to make sure that everything we do is for your benefit.”

The team at Back 2 Normal want to help you achieve and maintain your optimum all-around health through the understanding and respect of the mechanics of your body.

Back2Normal, Elms Walk, Wokingham, Picture: Steve Smyth

Their modern chiropractic clinic is conveniently situated within Elms Walk, the team are warm and approachable and pride themselves on the family feel.

They are sympathetic and respond to patients’ immediate concerns, focusing on providing

fast and effective pain relief, as well as treatment of other symptoms.

The team of health care professionals are passionate about helping individuals of all ages and from all walks of life to live pain-free.

Using their knowledge and experience, they can help create a systematic plan for each patient, that is personal to them, to help them reach the optimum level for their body and wellbeing.

Their main vision is to be the ‘go-to’ centre in Wokingham, established for our knowledge of treatments for patients needing physical, mental and emotional support.

They are constantly striving to find new ways of improving both health and wellbeing to maintain the excellence in their clinic that they are so proud of.

To find out more visit: www.back2normal.me

PEACOCK HOUSE INTERIORS

The new store on Elms Walk offers a range of bespoke homeware as well as its own design service.

It was launched by husband and wife duo Ruby and Mohammed Azbar Bhatti after Ruby discovered a love for interior design.

“This is our first big venture into home interiors,” Mr Bhatti said.

“Ruby has always had a passion for it, so one day we decided why not take it further. “She’s already designed our own house, and it’s been hard work setting up the shop but so worthwhile.”

Peacock House Interiors has a range of room displays and its own “Instagrammable” welcome area. It also stocks Heyland and Whittle — a brand commissioned by the royal family.

Peacock House Interiors, Elms Walk, Wokingham, Picture: Steve Smyth

The store is themed to match the season.

“We’re really happy to be open,” he said. “Online pictures don’t always do the stock justice so now, people can come in and pick things up, and see the quality for themselves.”

The shop is following covid secure guidelines in line with Government restrictions to keep customers safe, including enforcing social distancing and setting up hand sanitising stations.

Our ambition is to help create a warm and loving environment in every home with our experience and ability to source the right product at the best price for all its customers.

Book a free home design consultation, all Peacock House Interiors today.

To find out more visit: www.peacockhouseinteriors.com

INSPIRATIONS HAIR AND BEAUTY

Inspirations Hair and Beauty is an independent salon that has been established for over 25 years, located in Elms Walk in the centre of Wokingham.

Inspirations has an eclectic team of specialist stylists and beauty technicians skilled in precision-cutting techniques and the creation of the perfect hair colour…individual to you.

Inspirations Hair and Beauty, Elms Walk, Wokingham, Picture: Steve Smyth

Creativity, the quality of hairdressing and commitment to client satisfaction has been the foundation for their continued success.

They pride themselves on offering a relaxing and calm atmosphere, safe in the knowledge that not only will you receive a fantastic cut and colour but also that their experienced stylists will only recommend the correct product for your hair chosen from their premier range of global haircare products.

Their aim is to provide you with the best service in the area for your wedding day, summer ball or other special events, including hair and makeup, in addition to maintaining or changing your current style.

To find out more visit: www.inspirationshairandbeauty.co.uk