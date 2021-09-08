Discover how networking groups across Wokingham borough can help grow business

NETWORKING is the key to success, according to two Wokingham groups.

Sarah O’Neill, from Wokingham Positive Difference, and Julian Mobbs, from Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub, said connecting with colleagues and companies is vital for career progression.

Now, they have shared their top tips for anybody looking to get started.

Pandemic networking

Over the past 18 months, as the world shifted online, Ms O’Neill said networking has become more important than ever before.

“Effective networking can be an extremely valuable component of your business success story,” she said.

“It offers many benefits.

“It’s been a steep learning curve with new systems, methods and styles, but time and time again the people that attend events show us that the need and value for networking did not drop off during the pandemic.”

Over the pandemic, she said Wokingham Positive Difference has hosted 16 online networking sessions.

“The ability to attend events without needing to travel, park and get up that extra 30 minutes earlier saves energy and helps the environment too,” she added.

Why is networking vital?

According to Mr Mobbs, networking can help people share their experiences and discover new opportunities.

“Whether virtual or face-to-face, networking remains a highly valuable tool,” he explained. “[It] enables participants to benefit from the first-hand experience of others.”

He said the Business Growth Hub, which is run by Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, is currently helping companies network by bringing together groups of business leaders to consider industry challenges and opportunities.

“[This] provides business owners with the chance to build a trusted support network, developer leadership skills, find solutions to challenges and seize opportunities,” Mr Mobbs added.

Ms O’Neill said knowing how to communicate can be “extremely valuable” for businesses looking to succeed and grow.

“Networking can allow you to establish or build upon relationships outside of your everyday interactions,” she said. “It will offer opportunities for you to share knowledge, seek help, [and] explore current issues that may be emerging.”

How can it help?

Wokingham Positive Difference said networking is key for anybody looking to move up the career ladder.

“It may allow you to make connections with people in similar roles and industries, be first to hear about potential opportunities, and even give you a platform for some personal self-promotion,” Ms O’Neill added.

“The extent of this relies on the individual as well as the type of networking being sought after.

“Being present in the right environments with the right sorts of people can afford you the chance to demonstrate transferable skills.”

Mr Mobbs said it also allows people to make lasting connections, form new partnerships with potential colleagues, raise their business profile and generate referral opportunities.

How to get started

Ms O’Neill says networ-king is a personal journey.

“Its value can be subjective and very much depends on the individual’s understanding and expectations of what can be achieved,” she explained.

“Some professionals may report great success at specially organised meetings, while others may gain more from attending more tailored functions such as sporting competitions [and] charity events.

“The key to networking paying off for you is to think about what it is you wish to achieve from spending time (and potentially money) partaking.”

She said Wokingham Positive Difference could be a useful starting point for some.

And Mr Mobbs said Berkshire Growth Hub offers a range of services for those interested in networking.

This includes signposting people towards local networking groups and enrolling businesses on its free Peer Networks programme, which forms part of a national initiative.

“It goes beyond traditional networking and is based on action learning,” he explained.

For more details on the Business Growth Hub, visit: www.berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk

Anybody interested in Wokingham Positive Difference should visit www.wokinghampositive-dfference.co.uk or contact wokinghampositive-difference@gmail.com