Discover Qawwali thanks to Norden Farm

A MYSTICAL Qawwali music concert will be performed at Norden Farm tonight, with an encore screening on Friday.

Asian Arts Agency and Norden Farm Centre for the Arts will present an evening of Sufi Qawwali music on Saturday, June 26, at 8pm.

Taken from Islamic and Sufi poetry, Qawwali is a form of Sufi music where audiences will experience an evening of powerful vocals, traditional clapping and hypnotic tabla rhythms.

Led by Ustad Haji Ameer Khan Qawwal, the group originates from a long tradition of qawwals, and his band has been performing for more than 30 years internationally.

This includes several major festivals and venues such as WOMAD 2018, World Sacred Heart Festival, London and Birmingham Mela and Trafalgar Square London.

This event will run at reduced capacity with socially distanced seating.

An encore screening online will also be held on Friday, July 2, via live streaming platforms at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15, encore tickets cost £15 per household.

For more information, log on to norden.farm