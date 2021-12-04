Discover the biscuity base to Scrooge’s Christmassy redemption

IT’S one of the most Christmassy stories of them all – a tale of redemption, changed lives and celebrations. But did you know that A Christmas Carol is actually set in Reading?

This weekend, the curtain goes up on Reading Rep Theatre’s very first Christmas production, a new take on Charles Dickens’ famous festive story, only with more biscuits.

In honour of Reading’s heritage as the biscuit town and being in the shadow of the former Huntley and Palmers factory – appropriately enough for the Rep Theatre’s near Newtown location – this is A Christmas Carol as you’ve never seen it before.

Ebenezer Scrooge is now the miserable boss of Huntley and Palmers, Reading’s world-famous biscuit company. With a little help from Christmas Past, Present and Future, will he be able to feel the festive joy?

Audiences are invited to step back in time and enjoy the whimsy and wonder of this yuletide production, drawn from the cobbled streets of Reading. It’s written by Reading-based playwright Beth Flintoff and directed by the Rep’s artistic director, Paul Stacey.

The family-friendly show launches on Friday, December 3, and its run continues through to New Year’s Eve.

In the cast is Samuel Kyi, who plays Fred. Speaking during a break in rehearsals, he reveals that this isn’t his first brush with Scrooge.

“It brings back memories as I did A Christmas Carol back when I was at school,” he says. “The show is definitely a change to what people are used to. But once they get into it, the story is told very well so it won’t feel alien, it will just feel good, it just flows.

“Obviously people that live in Reading, or have visited, will be familiar with the story and they will like it.”

Even though he’s a Slough boy, Samuel knows about our reputation for beer, bulbs and biscuits, and he’ll be using that knowledge as he creates Fred, “he represents the complete opposite of how Scrooge is at the beginning of the play”, he says.

“He’s a character that brings joy and light to a very dark Scrooge. He comes out of nowhere, and loves Christmas. He doesn’t stop singing and dancing. It’s very good to have a type of character like that.”

The main cast of five are working hard to create that festive magic, and Samuel is delighted that they are gelling well.

“We have so much fun together,” he says, adding they’ll be spotted walking to the shops at Cemetery Junction in their lunchbreak or enjoying a pint after hours. “We’re getting to know each other really well.”

Samuel is hoping that audiences will come along and enjoy the play – it seems they are as many of the performances have sold out, although there are still seats available for the relaxed performance on Sunday, December 12.

After lockdowns and various covid restrictions, Samuel says: “This is an opportunity to come down and have fun, either by yourself or with the whole family or friend. Come along and be entertained.

“I think there’s joy in that … this is an opportunity to get back into the swing of things.

“The cast are very talented and you will be entertained.”

He adds: “This is the first Christmas production for Reading Rep, so don’t miss it – you don’t want to be at home and everyone is saying how amazing it was and how they were they went.”

For more details, or to book, log on to www.readingrep.com/a-christmas-carol or call 0118 370 2620.

PHIL CREIGHTON