Disney to film at Shinfield Studios in new year

ONE OF the biggest film companies in the world is coming to Shinfield.

Disney is the first client to be filming at Shinfield Studios, which is currently being developed off the M4 at the Thames Valley Science Park.

With 18 sound stages, the site off the Eastern Relief Road will have span 85,000 square metres.

Four sound stages have already been built and are ready for operation, with a Disney production confirmed to start next year.

Nick Smith, joint managing director of Shinfield Studios said that he is incredibly excited about the potential for Shinfield Studios.

“Completing the first four sound stages already has enabled us to get up and running quickly and deliver a state-of-the-art studio space to meet Disney’s needs,” he explained.

“Our goal has been to move rapidly to support our clients who need to secure space from next year.”

Ian Johnson, joint managing director at the company, added: “It’s well documented that there is an ever-growing demand for studio space in the UK and we’re thrilled to be able to take advantage of this and create a world class home for the film and TV community within Berkshire.

“Wokingham Borough Council and the community of Shinfield have been incredibly supportive of this vision and we look forward to contributing to the employment and cultural opportunities in the local area.”

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of the British Film Commission, said that the demand for filmed content is growing exponentially.

“It is critical that we respond by supporting an increase in studios and stage space capacity, in tandem with significant skills development,” she said. “Shinfield is an important new development, which will help considerably in continuing to draw production and investment to the UK.”

The whole filming facility is expected to be finished by the end of 2024. Once complete Shinfield Studios expects to generate total inward investment to the UK economy of approximately £600 million each year.

The site includes workshops, offices, post-production and a screening facility.