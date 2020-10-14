Dispose of waste properly: Wokingham Borough Council makes bonfire warning

AS PEOPLE begin to clear out their gardens, Wokingham Borough Council is urging residents and businesses to think about how they dispose of their waste.

According to the Public Protection Partnership (PPP), there has been an increase in bonfire complaints recently.

Illegal fires, as a result of illegal waste transfer, can cause a statutory nuisance to neighbours and create dark smoke which impacts air quality.

And the PPP is now undertaking daily patrols on behalf of Wokingham Borough Council.

For two weeks, commencing on Monday, October 12, the partnership is patrolling the local area to ensure an enforcement presence in places where bonfires are causing a nuisance.

“Our teams are working with colleagues across the council, and will not hesitate to use the powers available on the person responsible, should officers come across illegal burning,” said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment.

“This exercise will provide officers with the valuable intelligence needed to help target repeat offenders.

“If you are experiencing bonfire smoke that is preventing you from enjoying your own home, or you are aware of illegal burning taking place, please contact us,” Cllr Batth added.

Appropriate forms of waste disposal are available through the Council’s waste and recycling services, including the Garden Waste Service and the re3 Household Waste Recycling Centres.

Information on bonfires and illegal bonfires can be found on the PPP website here: publicprotectionpartnership.org.uk/environmental-health/neighbourhood-concerns/smoke-and-bonfires

Residents who witness illegal fires, or who are being affected by bonfire smoke, should contact the PPP on 01635 503242 or fill out an online form here: publicprotectionpartnership.org.uk/make-a-service-request

Residents who witness burning of trade waste should contact the Environment Agency on 0800 807060