Divorce: Don’t embark on it alone

IF YOU’RE thinking of getting a divorce, you do not have to embark on the process alone.

Brenda Long, partner in Thames Valley law firm Blandy & Blandy, is here to help guide residents through.

“Obtaining a divorce is usually quite straightforward,” she said, “particularly if parties agree that the marriage is over.”

She said anybody who has been married for over a year can seek a divorce, as long as they meet certain criteria, for example both spouses must live in England and Wales.

And the only ground for a divorce is proof that a marriage has “irretrievably broken down”.

“In order to prove this, the person seeking divorce needs to establish one of five facts,” Ms Long explained.

These include proof of adultery or evidence the two parties have lived separately for five years or more.

Ms Long said divorce proceedings officially start when a petition is prepared.

“All petitions must be issued in one of 11 divorces centres around the country,” she said. “The divorce centre for Berkshire is at Bury St Edmunds.

She said the process may take up to six months.

