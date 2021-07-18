Wokingham.Today

DJ Darren to rock Wokingham Festival

by Phil Creighton
Darren Redick will be compering the Trademark Windows stage at Wokingham Festival

A TOP radio DJ is preparing to swap the record decks for a stage, thanks to Wokingham Festival.

Darren Redick, who spins the discs on Planet Rock, will be hosting events on the August Bank Holiday Monday, the third day of the festival.

Organisers say that his love of music is infectious and they can’t wait to see him take charge of the TradeMark Windows Stage, presenting a mixture of talent.

Acts include Kyros, The Paradox Twin, Warmrain, The Room and headliners Wille and the Bandits who were described by The Daily Telegraph as ‘one of the best live acts in the country’.

Mr Redick said: “I have heard good things about Wokingham Festival so I’m really looking forward to coming along to see everyone there.

“We’ve all missed live music during lockdown so it will be an ideal opportunity to see some great bands and party.

“The line-up looks really strong and being a big Rush fan and also a bass player in my spare time, I’m going to have to resist jumping back on stage after introducing R2, a tribute to Rush, to play along with them.” 

Wokingham Festival will take place in Cantley Park and include family entertainment, a beer festival and stalls as well as the bands.

It was set up more than 14 years ago by founder Stan Hetherington, who also runs Wokingham Music Club, which returns later this month.

For more details, or to book tickets, log on to www.wokinghamfestival.co.uk

