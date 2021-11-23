Wokingham.Today

Dobbies hosts Christmas shopping event this week

by Staff Writer0
christmas
The shopping evening is on Thursday. Picture: Fraser Band

A GARDEN centre is inviting shoppers to a charity Christmas night next week.

Dobbies’ Hare Hatch store will be hosting the festive event between 5pm and 9pm on Thursday, November 25.

The evening is in support of the chain’s national charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

There is a minimum donation of £1 to attend, which will go to the Trust.

“The donations will enable us to give the gift of care from our nurses, or the gift of community on one of our specialist units, to young cancer patients across the UK,” said Donna Bednarek, senior relationship manager for the charity.

The night will feature demos, tastings and a prize raffle.

Each shopper will receive a free welcome drink.

For more information, visit: www.dobbies.com/events

