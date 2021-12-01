Dobbies launches festive afternoon tea

THE AFTERNOON tea menu at two Wokingham borough garden centres has been given a Christmas make over.

Branches of Dobbies in Hare Hatch and Shinfield have changed the line up of the traditional treat for the festive period.

Seasonal finger sandwiches and mince pies have joined mini cakes on the tea stand. It will also be served with scones and clotted cream, and a pot of tea or coffee.

For an extra treat, customers can add pigs in blankets or prosecco to their afternoon teas.

Children’s and vegan options are available.

Prices for afternoon tea start from £7.50 for children, £13.50 for adults.

Booking is required.

The Hare Hatch store is also offering two-course Christmas lunches until Friday, December 24.

For more details, visit: events.dobbies.com