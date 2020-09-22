Dog therapy organisation helps Lower Earley autism charity

AN AUTISM charity has launched a new dog therapy programme with help from Kennel Club Charitable Trust funding.

Autism at Kingwood, based in Lower Earley, supports people with autism and Asperger’s Syndrome across the area and is now providing animal assisted therapy.

In partnership with Dogs for Good, the two charities are exploring the ways that dogs can help people with a wide range of disabilities.

Fleck, and his handler Sarah Tosh-Robb, help Autism at Kingwood’s clients with a range of day-to-day challenges, including road safety and developing social skills.

Each person in the programme has their own goals to achieve with Fleck’s help.

And since it started, Fleck has enabled Kingwood clients to feel more confident and safe in their everyday life, and to live a more independent life in connection with the wider community.

Ms Tosh-Robb said she uses a variety of techniques to help adults with autism achieve their goals and improve their independence.

“By working as a team with the community dogs, I love to see how we can make such a difference to the lives of the clients and the joy on their faces when we arrive for each session,” she said. “However small or large the achievements may be for the client, it always amazes me that the positive impact it may have on their lives can be huge.”

One client works with Fleck is John Brown, whose name has been changed for his privacy.

Mr Brown has been focusing on road safety and preventing accidents. Through regular walks with Fleck, he developed concentration and focus, stopping at the side of the road and walking together with the group.

Now, Fleck and the team are now looking to help Mr Brown feel more comfortable during bus travel.

Bill King, chairman of the Kennel Club Charitable Trust, said he is proud to support the project at Autism at Kingwood.

“While helping others to gain more independence and safety in their life, this project also highlights the amazing and versatile skill set of dogs and how they can help us,” he said.

Philippa Stannard, head of fundraising and communications at Autism at Kingwood, said that the charity is so impressed with the dogs, they are now looking into extending the programme to more people.