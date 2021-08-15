Doggy day care centre opens in country park

A PAWSOME doggy day care centre has come to Riseley.

The award-winning Bruce’s has opened a new site in Wellington Country Park to help people and their pooches in Wokingham borough.

The day care centre, which promotes happiness for every dog, is divided into different zones to support pups and their play.

These include Wild Wood, Zen Garden, Tiny Town and Puppy Preschool.

Bruce Casalis, founder of Bruce’s, said: “We are delighted to have brought Bruce’s doggy day care services to pups local to Wellington Country Park.

“There is a great demand for doggy day care services as lockdown restrictions ease, as many families brought home new dogs during the pandemic.

“It’s heartening that new owners are committed to their pets’ wellbeing.”

The firm is also offering free taster sessions for nearby dog owners, including advice and feedback and two hours of off-leash fun for the pets.

Nigel Burnett, general manager of Wellington Country Park, added: “Bruce’s focus on allowing dogs to enjoy nature fits seamlessly with our focus in connecting people with the outdoors and adventure.

“Many of our local visitors to the park are passionate dog owners.

“We are delighted that Bruce’s will be the latest business to open on the Wellington Estate, and its location, is perfectly nestled within the surrounding grounds of Wellington Country Park.”

To find out more about Bruce’s, visit: www.brucesdoggydaycare.co.uk