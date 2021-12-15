Domestic abuse strategy set to be approved tonight

A NEW domestic abuse strategy is set to be approved tonight at a council meeting.

This evening, the borough council’s decision making executive will discuss it’s approach from 2021 to 2024.

It sets out the council and partner organisation approaches to supporting domestic abuse victims and their children, holding perpetrators to account and working towards long-term wellbeing.

The strategy also suggests education in schools in a bid to prevent domestic abuse.

It is backed by a multi-agency action plan.

Executive member for neighbourhood and communities, Cllr Bill Soane said that the council is committed to a comprehensive response to domestic abuse.

“Our priority is the safety of all victims of domestic abuse, regardless of age, disability, gender identity or reassignment, race, religion or belief, sexual orientation or financial status,” he said.

“With the help of more than 40 local multi-agency partners, our ambitious three-year strategy details how we have undertaken a robust needs assessment to help us understand the issues faced by individual and families from Wokingham borough who are experiencing, and those who have experienced, domestic abuse.”

The action plan will be monitored by the Wokingham Domestic Abuse Partnership Board and Domestic Abuse Networking Group with progress reported to the Community Safety Partnership.

Domestic Abuse support