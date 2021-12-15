Domestic abuse strategy set to be approved tonight

A NEW domestic abuse strategy is set to be approved tonight at a council meeting.
This evening, the borough council’s decision making executive will discuss it’s approach from 2021 to 2024.
It sets out the council and partner organisation approaches to supporting domestic abuse victims and their children, holding perpetrators to account and working towards long-term wellbeing.
The strategy also suggests education in schools in a bid to prevent domestic abuse.
It is backed by a multi-agency action plan.
Executive member for neighbourhood and communities, Cllr Bill Soane said that the council is committed to a comprehensive response to domestic abuse.
“Our priority is the safety of all victims of domestic abuse, regardless of age, disability, gender identity or reassignment, race, religion or belief, sexual orientation or financial status,” he said.
“With the help of more than 40 local multi-agency partners, our ambitious three-year strategy details how we have undertaken a robust needs assessment to help us understand the issues faced by individual and families from Wokingham borough who are experiencing, and those who have experienced, domestic abuse.”
The action plan will be monitored by the Wokingham Domestic Abuse Partnership Board and Domestic Abuse Networking Group with progress reported to the Community Safety Partnership.
Domestic Abuse support
- The Wokingham Domestic Abuse Service for victims and survivors, children and young people and perpetrator support: Contact via the website, or call 0118 950 4003. Calls are answered from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.
- SupportU local LGBT+ domestic abuse support: Contact via the website, or call 0118 321 9111. Calls are answered from 10am to 7pm, Monday to Friday.
- Kaleidoscopic UK, a local peer support service for adults and children: Contact via the website.
- National Domestic Abuse Helpline for female victims: Call 0800 2000 247 for 24 hours.
- Mankind Initiative for male victims: Call 01823 334244
- Male Advice Line: Call 0808 801 0327
- National LGBT+ domestic abuse helpline: Call 0800 999 5428
- Respect phone line, for those worried about their behaviour: Call 0808 802 4040
- Tulips radio drama: available to watch on Youtube, Soundcloud and all major Podcasting platforms
- In an emergency call 999