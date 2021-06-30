Domestic abuse survivors will still receive support, but residents are concerned over switch

SURVIVORS of domestic abuse in Wokingham will continue to receive support, the CEO of Berkshire Women’s Aid (BWA) has reiterated, after the charity lost its contract with the borough council last month.

In May, the borough council announced national charity Cranstoun, which specialises in perpetrator intervention, will take over the contract for domestic abuse support.

Andrea West, CEO of BWA, said losing the tender was “disappointing and devastating”, but her charity will do everything it can to support the handover.

“Survivors are at the centre of everything we do,” she said. “It’s not a business for us.

“We’re here because they sadly exist and therefore it’s critical we ensure their safety and their risk is managed as much as we can going forward.”

‘We’re losing focus’

Ms West said the decision to award Cranstoun the

£1.5 million contract forms part of a larger pattern of women-specialist support “losing out” to “non-specialist” organisations.

“We have spent the last 18 months delivering specialist domestic abuse services during a global pandemic,” she said. “Everybody will have seen the rise in and need for our services.”

According to the CEO, smaller charities are being replaced up and down the country in an effort to deliver broader services to all survivors.

In February, specialist firm Rise lost its contract with Brighton and Hove City Council. The following month, a Scottish council removed more than £350,000 worth of annual funding from women’s aid organisations.

“BWA works with men and we know domestic abuse can affect them,” Ms West said. “But in this drive to expand services we are losing the focus on women and girls.

“It seems that [men-focused and women-focused] services can’t be accommodated together and they absolutely can.”

She said specialist organisations can provide tailored services to domestic abuse survivors.

“That’s something we’ve learnt over 30 years,” she added. “We know domestic abuse is individual and there are nuances.”

New contract

Wokingham.Today asked Cranstoun whether there would be any differences between its and BWA’s services, and its provision going forward, but Cranstoun declined to answer.

The organisation was also asked how refuge centres will be organised, and whether they will be same-sex. It also declined to comment on this.

Instead, a spokesperson for the organisation said: “Following a robust competitive tender process Cranstoun are delighted to have been awarded the Domestic Abuse Support Service for Wokingham Borough. The £1.5million contract starts on Thursday, July 1, and will run for five years.

“Cranstoun has vast experience of delivering domestic abuse services across the country for victims and their children as well as supporting those who want to break the cycle of abuse and change their behaviour.

“We are delighted that domestic abuse is a priority area for the borough council and in recognition of this and increasing demands on services, funding has been significantly increased.”

‘Reconsider your decision’

Wokingham borough resident Jennifer Johnston has called on the council to reconsider the change in contract.

She said she has “watched in horror” as women’s domestic abuse services have lost out to “generic, ‘inclusive’ companies”.

“Naturally, I believe that everyone in need deserves support,” Ms Johnston said. “I acknowledge that’s what the council is trying to achieve.

“But women make up more than 90% of the users of these services and they often have their children in tow when fleeing violence.

“I do hope there’s something positive in the pipeline that I just don’t know about yet or that Wokingham Borough Council will reconsider their decision to defund Berkshire Women’s Aid — which has a proven track record of supporting local women in need.”

‘Survivors come first’

Ms West, of BWA, is concerned the handover will be tough for survivors of domestic abuse in the borough.

“We will work to be as smooth as possible,” she said, “but that transition will be incredibly challenging.

“The work we do with survivors requires a really strong, robust relationship based on trust.

“To have to tell their story again is really difficult.”

She said her charity will continue to offer refuge accommodation in the borough for women and children, as well as its other support services including preventative work with children and young people, and a 24/7 helpline.

“Refuge is not just a roof but a place to recover and rebuild,” she added. “It’s a place to imagine a life without abuse and learn to live like that.

“It’s a critical resource and one we are committed to ensuring we continue to deliver.”

‘Services are still there’

The CEO is also reassuring survivors of domestic abuse that Wokingham borough will still provide vital support.

She said Cranstoun offers an alternative, “very important”, type of domestic abuse work by changing the behaviour of those who perpetrate abuse.

“The services will still be there,” she said. “The contract will still provide refuge and outreach support.

“For us, this is not a competition and we are hugely supportive of the council and the new provider.”

But Ms West said it will take time for Cranstoun to build up its support networks to ensure families’ needs are met.

“You can’t recover from domestic abuse if you have health issues or you can’t afford to feed your children, and we help survivors navigate this,” she said.

“We are local so we know the demographics and the geography, and have worked here for a long time with our partners. Cranstoun will have to build up those networks.”

‘Support is our priority’

Cllr Bill Sloane, executive member for neighbourhoods and communities, said domestic abuse is a “priority” for the borough council.

“Funding has been significantly increased from central government to allow us to provide a wider range of support for victims and their families,” he said. “This includes helplines for individuals and practitioners, specialist advocates and a range of outreach and support programmes.”

The councillor said BWA is a “key stakeholder” in the borough and worked hard to deliver victim-focused services locally.

“We hope to continue working closely with BWA,” he added. “The council’s primary focus is the ongoing support for victims and ensuring a smooth transition and mobilisation of the new local provider.”