Donation kits out wraparound care

Not only is school wraparound care vital for our working parents, but income from wrap-around provision can provide funds used for school resourcing too.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic clubs locally have been hit financially with the outlay of staffing costs with no income during the lockdown period.

Hawkedon School Club has been able to re-open in September following Deartment for Education guidelines and the demand of the club still being there, and since have been providing provision for more than 150 working families associated with the school.

The club is running differently due to operating in bubbles with only wipe-clean games and equipment being used so there was need for new games and cleaning equipment to help keep our children engaged, happy and ultimately safe.

Thankfully, there have been some fantastic grants available to schools and clubs alike for provisions that have been affected by the pandemic and having to operate differently and we were lucky to be granted £1,000 from the Asda foundation fund.

The response from the children so far has been fantastic and from all of us at Hawkedon Primary School, we give a big ‘Thumbs Up’ to ASDA at Lower Earley for supporting us.Nikki Gladwin-Stride, extended services manager at Hawkedon, said: “We are so grateful to have received the full £1,000 grant from Asda and the money really has been put to good use with idea’s from the club pupils and staff being taking into consideration for the spend.

“It has also allowed us to buy some cleaning resources such as steam cleaners to ensure that popular toys like Lego can be shared between bubbles.

“Our fantastic club is now well equipped to keep our pupils busy and safe during their time in our care – a huge thank you to Asda.”

Nikki Gladwin-Stride, Hawkedon Primary School