A WARGRAVE school needs help launching a new reflection room.

This month, Robert Piggott School is opening a Chaplaincy for students to “stop, pause, reflect and pray”.

Now, St Mary’s Twyford is appealing to the community to support the venture with donations.

It is asking people to donate suitable books, including colouring books, puzzles and word searches.

Anybody making a donation should drop it off at St Mary’s Church in Twyford, St Nicholas Church in Hurst, or St James’ Church in Ruscombe.