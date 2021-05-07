Don’t drive so close to me… Thames Valley Police take action for cyclists

MOTORISTS were urged to watch their space last week in a bid to help cyclists get on the road.

Thames Valley Police teamed up with Wokingham Borough Council to remind drivers to look out for others.

On Friday, they carried out an exercise in Finchampstead’s village centre. Police officers rode along Finchampstead Road by California Crossroads on bikes fitted with front and rear cameras.

Picture: Laura Scardarella

Other officers then stopped drivers who were too close for comfort. They were escorted to a designated stop site, set up by Xenuk Indian Restaurant, where their driving license, insurance and eyesight were checked.

And members of the council’s MyJourney team were also on site, handing out high-visibility rucksack covers and talking with pedestrians.

PC Liz Johnson, road safety officer for Thames Valley Police, said it was “really nice” to see the majority of drivers giving their cyclist plenty of room.

“A close pass not only presents a danger to the cyclist, but it is also intimidating. As the Highway Code states, overtake only when it is safe and legal to do so, and drivers should allow vulnerable road users as much room as they would when overtaking a car.

“A driver deemed to be driving dangerously close can be prosecuted and taken to court. Ultimately, we want all road users to share the roads together, we are about making the roads safer for all and making sure we all get to our destinations safely.”

She added: “The morning was very positive – everyone likes to hear that we’re out doing road safety events. It’s all about sharing the roads together.”

With serious cyclist incidents having previously occurred on Finchampstead Road, PC Johnson explained the team chose the area to highlight the danger of the road. She also urged cyclists to make their presence felt on the roads.

“Our message for cyclists is to be bright to be seen, wear contrasting clothing, and please wear a helmet, it will protect your head,” she said.

PC Barry Duplock offered to be the designated cyclist on the day to support the initiative.

He said that most drivers had been overtaking him in a “safe way”.

While cycling, he called the other officers when the cameras caught a motorist passing too close to him on the road.

“People have been waiting and planning their overtake safely, which is what we like to see, so it’s been a nice surprise that we haven’t had to stop too many people today,” he explained.

“From a cycling point of view, there’s quite a lot of hazards for cyclists that wouldn’t be a hazards for a motorists, such as potholes – one of the reasons you need to give cyclists a lot of space as they might have to avoid a hazard that you wouldn’t have to in a car.”

Wokingham Borough Council will continue to implement walking and cycling infrastructure across the borough.

Its Local Walking and Cycling Infrastructure Plan is encouraging residents to walk and cycle more.

And with the Give Space Be Safe initiative, the council is hoping residents will feel safer when cycling around the area.

Andy Glencross, assistant director for highways at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “The safety of our residents is our number one priority and our My Journey Team welcome the opportunity to work with Thames Valley Police on this initiative.

“We continue to implement walking and cycling infrastructure across the borough to encourage more active travel and thank all who have provided feedback on our recent survey.”

He added: “Our team are working their way through the thousands of responses to our Local Walking and Cycling Infrastructure Plan.

“The plan is intended to help encourage residents to walk and cycle more around the borough and this initiative is a great start in helping our residents feel safer when out cycling around the borough.”

For further details about the council’s My Journey team visit myjourneywokingham.com