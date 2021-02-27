Don’t dump it on our doorsteps warn charity shops – it costs money

RESIDENTS should keep their charity shop donations at home, warned the Charity Retail Association.

The group has launched a campaign urging the public to stop leaving items outside of closed charity shops or already full donation banks.

Instead, residents are asked to hold on to their donations until shops reopen — unless alternative donation options are available.

At the moment, donations dropped outside charity shops or overflowing donation banks are getting destroyed by the weather or ruined by animals.

It will cost charities more money to dispose of ruined donations, instead of benefiting from the value of quality items.

Robin Osterley, chief executive of the Charity Retail Association said: “With so many people using the lockdown as an opportunity to have a clear out, we are grateful to everyone who is putting aside items to donate to charity shops.

“We are optimistic that when charity shops reopen there will be a surge in donations of high-quality pre-loved items and strong customer sales which will raise much needed funds to help those in need.”

Allison Swaine-Hughes, retail director at the British Heart Foundation, added: “Since the more recent closure of our shops, we have had some incidents of donations being left outside and although we appreciate the public’s enthusiasm to donate, we would kindly ask that no items are left at shops or donation bank sites, as we are currently unable to collect them, meaning they end up as waste which we have to pay to dispose of.

“We truly appreciate the continued support and would encourage those decluttering during this time to also consider posting us any unwanted, quality items such as jewellery, books or vinyl records via our freepost service.”

To donate via the British Heart Foundation’s freepost service, visit: bhf.org.uk/postyourdonations