‘Don’t dump your glass here’ says Winnersh supermarket

MORE THAN 13 trolleys full of glass bottles have been left at the Sainsbury’s recycling point in Winnersh.

The supermarket has seen numerous residents pile-up their empty bottles and jars, after the bottle banks filled up over the weekend.

Cllr Prue Bray, Liberal Democrat councillor for Winnersh, said the recycling point was a ”disaster zone”.

It is one of three spots where Winnersh residents can recycle their used bottles. The others are at Sindlesham Court, and the British Legion, on Woodward Close.

“Sainsbury’s isn’t part of the borough council bottle bank scheme,” Cllr Bray said. “They have a Sainsbury’s system, but I don’t know why they’ve changed it.”

The recent contract changes mean collections are less frequent, said Cllr Paul Fishwick, Liberal Democrat councillor for Winnersh.

He said because the trolleys are blocking the bin, the removal truck cannot gain access to empty the container.

“They need to clear the surplus glass before they can even get to the bin,” he said. “Then they can lift the bin up and empty it into the back of the truck. They don’t want to spill glass across the car park — that becomes a health hazard.”

Cllr Fishwick said Sainsbury’s management team are calling on all residents to stop dumping glass in trolleys.

“I suggest people use Sindlesham Court and the British legion,” said Cllr Fishwick.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said the recycling service has been in high demand.

“The area around the bins will be cleared very soon and we have introduced additional collections,” they said. “We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”