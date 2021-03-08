Don’t forget the biscuits for this virtual cuppa

WOKINGHAM residents have been invited for a virtual cuppa, so don’t forget the biscuits.

The University of Reading has launched a new initiative called Cuppa Over…Community, to get more people engaging with students and staff.

It launched the scheme in a bid to improve relations with local residents in a “meaningful, personal and informal way”.

Sarah Gardner, community relations manager at the University of Reading, said: “We want to talk to community groups and build on existing relationships, especially now when many people are feeling isolated and could also benefit from access to University resources.

“We want to take the time to listen to local people’s perspectives, understand their needs and how we might be able to work with them.”

Those who take part in the Cuppa Over…community initiative take part in a 15-minute chat to discuss how they feel about the University, and how it should interact with the community.

The scheme is part of a wider plan to ensure the University of Reading is more involved with the local community, and it is being developed in partnership with Reading University Students’ Union.

“We’ve had some really interesting conversations with people, including a charity partner, a neighbour and a number of other community members,” Ms Gardner added.

“People have shared a range of ideas such as the University investing in co-beneficial community projects, including sensory gardens or youth centres, and community members sitting on University committees to increase representation.”

If the pilot scheme is successful, the University will offer regular discussions to improve how it works with local people to foster sustainability, wellbeing, diversity and inclusion.

For more information, visit: www.reading.ac.uk/about/working-with-the-community/cuppa-over-community.aspx