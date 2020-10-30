Don’t forget to check your taxes

THERE are now under 100 days left for self-assessment taxpayers to complete their tax return.

HMRC says that the deadline is January 31 for electronic submissions – and anyone completing a paper version must submit their return by Saturday, October 31.

Online versions can be uploaded at any time and provide an immediate calculation of owed tax.

HMRC’s interim director general of customer services, Karl Khan, said: “The vast majority of Self Assessment customers complete their tax return by the January 31 deadline, but you don’t need to wait until January; you can send it back now and get it out of the way.

“HMRC is determined to help customers during this difficult time. We know many customers will have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic or will need help to spread the cost of their tax bill.

“That’s why we’ve made it quick and simple to set up a payment plan to spread the costs and help people get back on their feet. It’s easy to do online and there’s no need to call us to set it up.”

This payment plan is called Time To Pay, and uses monthly direct debits. An online service, there is no need to call HMRC to arrange.

HMRC is warning people to watch out for copycat websites and phishing scams by typing the full website link into their internet browser.

For more details, log on to www.gov.uk/pay-self-assessment-tax-bill/pay-in-instalments