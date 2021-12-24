Don’t forget to declare COVID-19 grants on your tax return

LAST YEAR, more than 2,700 people filed their tax return on Christmas Day; anyone planning to do the same this year is being remind to declare Covid-19 grant payments.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) says that more than 2.7 million people claimed at least one Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) payment up to 5 April 2021.

These grants are taxable and customers should declare them on their 2020/21 tax return before the deadline of January 31.

And HMRC reminds people that if they received other support payments during the pandemic these should also be declared if they are self-employed, in a partnership or a business.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “We want to help customers get their tax returns right, first time. We have videos, guidance and helpsheets available online to support you with your Self Assessment.”

HRMC says that more than 20,000 people have used the self-serve time to pay facility, which sets up an online payment plan in monthly instalments.

For more details, search ‘help with Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK or call the Self Assessment Payment Helpline on 0300 200 3822.

And HMRC urges everyone to be alert if they are contacted out of the blue by someone asking for money or personal information.

Customers should always type in the full online address www.gov.uk/hmrc to get the correct link for filing their Self Assessment return online securely and free of charge.