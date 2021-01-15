Don’t forget to do your water MoT

RESIDENTS looking to avoid burst winter pipes are being asked to give their home – and their vulnerable neighbours’ – a water MoT.

South East Water warns that extreme cold pipes can burst and need protecting as winter bites.

It also asks that people know where their internal stop tap is located and tested, as well as having details for a qualified and trusted plumber to hand, using the WaterSafe online directory.

Steve Andrews, Head of Central Operations, said: “Usually at this time of year we ask our customers to make sure they are winter ready but in this strange and very challenging year it is even more important that a full MoT is carried out not only on their homes but by signing up for all the help that is available to prevent further misery and expense cold weather can bring.

“Burst pipes are a very unpleasant and inconvenient problem. When they occur inside the home or in the boundary of a property they are usually the responsibility of the householder to repair.”

To help, South East Water is providing free insulation kits and tap protectors from www.southeastwater.co.uk

It also has a Priority Services Register for customers with medical conditions, restricted mobility, additional needs, sight and hearing issues who may need some extra support.

One of the benefits is the delivery of bottled water during a supply issue.

For more details, log on to www.southeastwater.co.uk/priority, call 0800 952 4000 or email customer.care@southeastwater.co.uk.

People struggling to pay water bills can find help at www.southeastwater.co.uk/helptopay