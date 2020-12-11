Don’t miss out on Santa this year

IN NORMAL times, Santa would be in the grotto at South Hill Park anxiously awaiting wish lists from good boys and girls.

This year, he’s gone digital.

He is offering the chance for youngsters to join him for a personalised Zoom call this Saturday and next, and his Elves can also deliver a gift box in the run-up to December 25.

Father Christmas said: “It was really important for me to be able to keep the Christmas Magic alive this year after a rather testing year for all, including Mother Christmas, myself, and my Elves.

“Snowflake the elf, alongside Twinkle both helped train me up on the technology to ensure the good girls and boys could still see me, while ensuring that everyone is kept safe and well, which especially at Christmas time is very important.

“I can’t wait to see who will be visiting me virtually this year, and hopefully back in person in 2021.”

Calls can be booked for Saturdays, December 12 and 19, at £10 per call. For an extra £5, Santa will create a personalised Christmas Morning Video message. There is an additional fee for gift boxes.

Places are strictly limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more details, log on to www.ticketsource.co.uk/fatherchristmasinbracknell