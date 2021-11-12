Don’t sell Wokingham Library for flats, says Wokingham town council leader

WOKINGHAM Library’s current site could be developed into homes under the draft local plan update.

But the town council leader said she would like to see it kept as a community resource.

The site on Denmark Street could be used to build 15 homes, after the library re-locates to the Carnival Hub development.

“I would like to see the library kept as a community space,” said Cllr Imogen Shepherd-DuBey. “An arts centre would be nice, I’m sure residents would have lots of ideas for it.

“We could use it for youth services — there’s lots of community reasons why we would like it kept as an accessible and public building.”

Cllr Shepherd-DuBey said she would “resent” seeing a public asset being sold for flats.

“Once its gone, its gone,” she added. “We need community space in the centre of the town. A community asset is what it should stay as.”

The proposal is one of many new development sites up for consideration in the draft local plan update. The draft local plan update is expected to be approved for consultation at a meeting tonight.

If approved, residents can have their say on the proposals until 5pm on Friday, December 17.