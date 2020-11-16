‘Don’t stop hospital dates’ warns lung cancer patient

A WOMAN who has been battling lung cancer for the past four years is featuring in a campaign for the Royal Berkshire Hospital (RBH).

In a film released by the Royal Berkshire Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Jackie Connor is encouraging people to visit the hospital for tests, treatments, scans and check-ups.

The video has been released in light of peoples’ reluctance to attend hospital appointments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Connor has been visiting RBH throughout 2020 for various treatments, and is now encouraging others to do the same.

“At no stage have I had any concerns about coming into the hospital for my treatment,” Jackie says in the video.

“Being classed as vulnerable, I feel really reassured about my safety going in to get my chemotherapy treatment every week.”

In the video, Ms Connor also lists the various Covid-safety measures RBH has taken including one-way systems, enforced social distancing, and hand washing stations.

“I was quite shocked when staff told me that some people who really need to be seen to have their condition checked, or to have scans or tests, were not keeping their appointments,” Ms Connor added.

“If you’ve got something like cancer it’s such a worry and something that you really want to have checked and controlled as much as possible by coming to see the nurses and doctors looking after you.

“It just gives you that little bit of peace of mind. I’m really saddened to think some people are sitting at home, worrying about their illness, or symptoms like a lump, and are too scared to seek medical help.”

And staff are also encouraging people to turn up to appointments, saying that the only way people can stay healthy is by cooperating with RBH.

“Our staff are working incredibly hard to keep services running throughout Covid so we are able to treat all medical matters, not just Covid ones,” Nicky Lloyd, acting chief executive of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust said.

“As Jackie says, the hospital, along with our colleagues in local GP surgeries, are doing so much to make sure we meet the extremely strict safety regulations which have been introduced to keep our patients, and our staff, safe.”

To watch Jackie’s video, visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RytVTCSzte4&feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=RoyalBerkshireNHSFoundationTrust