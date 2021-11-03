Double defeat for Woodley United FC

Woodley United Men’s first team and Ladies both suffered defeat at the weekend.

Woodley United 2

FC Deportivo Galicia 3

The men’s side were beaten in the Cherry Red Records Cup by FC Deportivo Galicia.

In an entertaining cup tie, Woodley went into half-time a goal down as Deportivo snatched the lead just minutes before the break.

But the Kestrles hit back on the hour mark with an equaliser, and then found themselves ahead just five minutes later.

Having made a strong second-half comeback, it ended in late heartbreak for Woodley as they exited the competition as Galicia put on a late show with a leveller in the 86th minute, before they scored a dramatic winner at the death in the 94th minute.

Eastleigh 4

Woodley United Ladies 1

Meanwhile, Woodley United Ladies were beaten on the road in the Southern Region Women’s Premier Division by Eastleigh.

Playing in Eastleigh’s National League stadium, United found themselves two goals down after 11minutes and on the back foot for much of the game.

A case of being match rusty after two weeks with no fixtures.

The Spitfires’ opened the scoring in the 7th minute when Paige Hunt challenged for a ball at a corner kick and headed past her own keeper Ruth Pearson.

Four minutes later, Woodley lost possession in the host’s half of the pitch and were punished on the counter attack when Catherine Browning was allowed to run from the half way line and shoot from distance.

United’s efforts were spasmodic with Lucy Routledge lively up front and Angel D’Cruz having a weak shot at home keeper Lucy Venables.

A combination of poor finishing, good goalkeeping by Pearson and resolute defencing led by captain Ellen Surtees kept the score 2-0 at half time.

Woodley fell further behind two minutes after the restart when possession was again lost in the Eastleigh half and Mauela Naprta scored on the counter attack.

Making good use of the left wing Routledge became more of a threat and was fouled in the fifty fourth minute.

From Surtees’ resulting free kick, Venables saved a close range shot only for Routledge to react first to the loose ball and reduce the deficit from close range.

The final goal was a repeat of the previous three with United punished for a stay pass which Eastleigh capitalised on with numbers in attack to complete the scoring in the 63rd minute.

Pearson was called on to make further saves to prevent any more goals while Venables denied a couple of United efforts for corners in a half were United acquitted themselves better than the opening one.

Woodley United: Pearson, Day, Wilkins, Hunt (Raggett), Surtees, Vaughan, Haines, Bendall, D’Cruz, Slann, Routledge