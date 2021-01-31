Wokingham.Today

Dress Up To Stay In and help musicians during lockdown

by Phil Creighton0
dress up
Dressing up for a night in can help musicians

NEVER has the phrase ‘all dressed up and nowhere to’ ever been more appropriate. 

With lockdown continuing, an orchestra is preparing to put on their glad rags in a bid to help musicians, artists and backstage crews who have been mothballed since the pandemic saw arts venues close. 

Organised by Musicians For Musicians, the Dress Up To Stay In virtual event is planned for Saturday, February 6. 

It’s the same date as the Aldworth Philharmonic Orchestra planned its winter concert, which would have taken place in the University of Reading’s Great Hall. 

Conductor Andrew Taylor is hoping that people will join in with whatever they feel is their Saturday night best. 

He says that no one attending an APO concert is expected to dress up, and the same applies to Dress Up To Stay In. 

All he asks is that participants share a photo of themselves on social media with the hashtag #DressUpToStayIn, along with musicians from across the globe. 

And people can make a donation to a cause supporting professional musicians, many of whom have been excluded from Government support schemes. 

They include APO’s crowdfunding event for a post-covid concert featuring professional musicians and the Musicians For Musicians appeal, which goes to Help Musicians. 

Last week, the Help Musicians charity announced that it had, in partnership with the MOBO Trust, supported 21 artists through its longstanding MOBO Help Musicians Fund.

The charity said that they had shown adaptability in dealing with the impact of Covid-19, showing a desire to become as ‘digitally self-sufficient’ as possible in the face of current restrictions. 

For more details, log on to www.aldworthphilharmonic.org.uk or www.helpmusicians.org.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Business community gathers to learn more about how to help Wokingham’s arts and culture

John Wakefield

Teenager found dead in a tent at Reading Festival

Phil Creighton

IN THE COMMUNITY: Easthampstead Rotary

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Support Workingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.