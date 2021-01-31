Dress Up To Stay In and help musicians during lockdown

NEVER has the phrase ‘all dressed up and nowhere to’ ever been more appropriate.

With lockdown continuing, an orchestra is preparing to put on their glad rags in a bid to help musicians, artists and backstage crews who have been mothballed since the pandemic saw arts venues close.

Organised by Musicians For Musicians, the Dress Up To Stay In virtual event is planned for Saturday, February 6.

It’s the same date as the Aldworth Philharmonic Orchestra planned its winter concert, which would have taken place in the University of Reading’s Great Hall.

Conductor Andrew Taylor is hoping that people will join in with whatever they feel is their Saturday night best.

He says that no one attending an APO concert is expected to dress up, and the same applies to Dress Up To Stay In.

All he asks is that participants share a photo of themselves on social media with the hashtag #DressUpToStayIn, along with musicians from across the globe.

And people can make a donation to a cause supporting professional musicians, many of whom have been excluded from Government support schemes.

They include APO’s crowdfunding event for a post-covid concert featuring professional musicians and the Musicians For Musicians appeal, which goes to Help Musicians.

Last week, the Help Musicians charity announced that it had, in partnership with the MOBO Trust, supported 21 artists through its longstanding MOBO Help Musicians Fund.

The charity said that they had shown adaptability in dealing with the impact of Covid-19, showing a desire to become as ‘digitally self-sufficient’ as possible in the face of current restrictions.

For more details, log on to www.aldworthphilharmonic.org.uk or www.helpmusicians.org.uk