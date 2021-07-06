Drinkers urged to take it slow this summer

DRINKERS are being encouraged to “take it slow” as lockdown restrictions end.

Cranstoun, which supports people with drug or alcohol use, warned many people’s tolerance

for alcohol may have changed over the pandemic.

“So much has changed over the last 12 months, in every aspect of our lives,” a spokesperson said. “This is particularly true when it comes to use of alcohol or drugs. Many people saw their use of substances increase during lockdown.

“On the other hand, there are those whose substance use decreased or stopped during lockdown.

“As things reopen old temptations might re-emerge. But tolerances are likely to have changed. For those who haven’t used for a while, smaller quantities of drugs or alcohol may have a far greater effect than expected.”

The organisation is urging people to start slow with small amounts.

It also offers advice about substance use.

“Give Cranstoun a call if you have any questions or concerns about your substance use, or someone else’s,” they said. “We can provide one-off advice and information sessions to anyone who wants to know more.

“If you feel that now is the time to take control and address those bad habits you gained during lockdown or continue the good progress you made – we are here to offer support and motivation to reach whatever goal you want to achieve.”

For more information, call Cranstoun Wokingham on 0118 977 2022 or email: wokinghamreferrals@cranstoun.org.uk