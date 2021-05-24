Drive-in cinema comes to Reading’s Madejski Stadium from June 1

THE UK’s FIRST drive-in, sit-out cinema is coming to Reading.

From Tuesday, June 1, the Madejski Stadium will be host to some of the latest blockbusters including The Little Things, Godzilla Vs. Kong, Wonder Women 1984 and Golden Globe and Academy Award Winner Judas and The Black Messiah.

There will also be family screenings of Tom and Jerry, Scoob! and Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

The ‘drive-in, sit-out’ cinema has socially-distanced seating areas with every car, so guests can watch films in the open air and order street food and drinks to their seat, without taking a step.

Bringing a touch of theatre, there will also be screenings of West End’s Kinky Boots, The Greatest Showman and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. These showings will include on-screen lyrics for a sing-along and live theatre and circus performers.

The films will be shown on 50 metre HD LED screens until Sunday, June 6.

There will be three screenings a day at each venue, with tickets per car up to six people costing £35.

Guests can pre-order food and drink to be delivered straight to the car on the night.

Tickets must be pre-booked. For a full schedule of films or to book tickets visit: www.flixdrivein.co.uk