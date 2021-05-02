Driver goes wrong way on M4 before crashing into central reservation

A VAN driver drove the wrong way on the M4 today for three junctions, before then driving in the correct direction and crashing into the central reservation.

Thames Valley Police said that the motorist was driving between junctions 15 and 12 this morning (Sunday, May 2) between 6.50am and 7.20am.

The van was a white Vauxhall and was seen travelling west – towards Wales – on the Eastbound carriageway.

A 51-year-old man from Weymouth was arrested at the scene and has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Investigating officer, PC Beth Drummond of that Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “This was a very serious incident of dangerous driving. I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed it, especially anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

“If you have any details or footage which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43210186780.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.