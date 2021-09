DRIVERS in Spencers Wood have been urged to avoid the Basingstoke Road today.

It comes after a truck carrying hay bales fell on its side.

The car is crushed at the front, with its front right wheel hanging off. Picture: John Jess

It is thought to have been involved in a collision with a Citroen C3.

The car is damaged at the front, with crumpled metalwork and a detached wheel.

It happened near the junctions with Sevenoaks Drive and Priors Gardens.

⚡Spencers Wood/Shinfield Power Outage⚡



Police are on scene at a RTC on Basingstoke Road, Spencers Wood.



Damage has been caused to a power line.



SSE Energy will need to switch the electricity. This may result in a temporary power outage for the local area. September 9, 2021

Police are on scene.