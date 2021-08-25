Drones could be used to airlift people in danger says police sergeant

IN YEARS to come, drones will be used to airlift people out of danger. That’s the view of Sergeant Andy Sparshot, who is leading the Thames Valley and Hampshire drone capability.

With six drones and 26 qualified pilots, Sgt Sparshot said the force delayed its investment in the flying technology for two years, to learn from any mistakes as forces across the country began using them.

“It started as a proof of concept project,” he said.

But with the pilot scheme such a success, it was made full-time.

Drones are now being stowed in the back of police cars, ready to be the “eyes in the sky” without calling for a helicopter back-up, Sgt Sparshot said.

His biggest drone, the DGI Matrice 300 RTK weighs 9kg and can withstand 40mph winds, heavy rain, and fly for up to 45 minutes.

With a spotlight and thermal imaging camera, it can be used to search for missing people.

And the smallest, a Parrot Anafi, weighs 500g.

Abiding by the current regulations, Sgt Sparshot can fly the drone from up to 500m away, and 400ft high in the sky.

This is particularly useful for monitoring and understanding crowd dynamics at protests, he said.

It gives the pilot a 360-degree view, helping to spot incidents as they unfold.

“It can help us understand if we need to call for more resources,’ he said. “It gives situational awareness.”

He said drones can also have a positive effect on crowds, helping to reduce violence due to the fear of actions being recorded on camera.

With a price tag of £21,000, the DGI Matrice 300 RTK is the equivalent of seven helicopter call-outs, Sgt Sparshot explained.

He believes drones are a more efficient use of taxpayers money and will become more common in the future.

“Helicopters are still needed,” he said. “Drones don’t replace them but enhance them.

“Drones are cheaper, more efficient, and can be there as long as needed – unlike helicopters that are called out on national priority.

“But drones cannot do vehicle pursuits, follow a person on the move, or transport people, due to the current regulations.”

But, he said, this could change in the future.

Police in Dubai are already using motorbike drones to fly through the sky, as the technology develops at rapid pace.

And in Sweden, defibrillator drones are being used to speed up response times to a heart attack, with the caller being guided on the equipment by an operator speaking through the drone.

Sgt Sparshot believes there is a future where drones could be used to airlift people out of dangerous locations, or in more severe weather, than a helicopter could withstand.

This all depends on the advancements in drone laws and regulations by the government.