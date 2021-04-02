Wokingham.Today

Drugs seized in raid in Winnersh

by Jess Warren0
police

ON SATURDAY police seized drugs from two homes in Winnersh, following search warrants.

The Wokingham north neighbourhood policing team reported finding “a large amount” of drugs, and investigations are ongoing.

Residents that notice suspicious activity around their neighbourhood have been urged by police to report it, including as much information as possible.

This can be done by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“The more reports we get about Anti-Social Behaviour or Drug Activity allows us to direct our patrols and be able to take action,” a spokesperson said.

