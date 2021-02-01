Ducks had beaks and legs taped up before being dumped in the street

Warning: This article contains pictures that some readers may find distressing

DEAD ducks with tape around beaks and legs have been dumped in an Easthampstead street.

Now, the RSPCA is appealing for information to try and catch whoever carried out the distressing crime.

The charity was contacted after a member of the public discovered the ducks on Thursday, January 21, in Haversham Drive.

RSPCA Inspector Sandy Barlow said that two ducks were found in a garage area behind houses. On inspection they found one duck with Sellotape wrapped tightly around its legs.

They removed this before calling the charity.

A second duck’s body was found in an alley behind garages, while one duck, who was still alive, was found in a nearby garden.

“It’s so lucky that a member of the public spotted them and decided to investigate, otherwise they may have all sadly perished,” Sandy said.

“To abandon any animal is shocking but to leave these birds with their beaks taped up is disgusting.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about who dumped these ducks and would urge people to contact us in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.”