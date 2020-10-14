The Wokingham Paper

Duo charged over alleged burglary in Wokingham’s Seaford Road

by John Wakefield0
Police

A MAN and a woman have been charged in relation to a burglary that is alleged to have taken place in Wokingham earlier this month.

Andrew Guard, 32 of no fixed abode, was charged with one count each of burglary dwelling and fraud, and Donna Preston, 48 of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of handling stolen goods.

Thames Valley Police said the charges relate to an incident that took place on Friday, October 9, at 4.30am when a large number of collectable items were alleged to have been stolen from a property on Seaford Road.

Guard has also been charged with two counts of GBH and one count of common assault.

This is in connection to an incident that took place on Chestnut Crescent in Shinfield on July 20. 

The duo were charged on Tuesday, October 13, and have been remanded in custody.

They will appear at Reading Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

