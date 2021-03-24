E, by Gum – new service to help young adults get their dream job

A READING business wants to help young people get on the right track to their dream job.

Digital Gum was launched by Louize Clark in a bid to offer more support to anybody entering working life.

Now, she is offering 70 Berkshire residents a free space on her company’s latest training course.

“I want to help people who have taken career breaks and want to get back into work, as well as 18- to -24-year-olds who are unemployed,” Ms Clark said.

Starting in April, Digital Gum is running a four-week, part-time course to teach people new skills and help them network.

“You will be working on real-life charity projects to give you the digital and work ready skills to be in demand,” Ms Clark explained.

“Combined with job search skills, we will give you the confidence to go for it and find that job.”

The course is free to anybody aged 18- to 24-years-old who is economically active in Berkshire.

It is funded by the Education and Skills Funding Agency and the European Social Fund.

For more details, visit: wearedigitalgum.com