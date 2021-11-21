Wokingham.Today

Earley anglers raise £375 for Thames Valley Air Ambulance

by Jess Warren0
Gordon Dart, Andrew Cooke and Grant Brent at the match. Picture: courtesy of Earley Town Council
Gordon Dart, Andrew Cooke and Grant Brent at the match. Picture: courtesy of Earley Town Council

MORE than £300 was raised for Thames Valley Air Ambulance at a charity fishing match.

Last month, Earley Town Council’s Water Bailiffs hosted a match at Maiden Erlegh Lake.

There were 24 anglers looking for glory on Sunday, October 10, with medals for the top three.

Gordon Dart came first place taking the gold medal and crystal tankard. Andrew Cooke took silver and Grant Brent claimed bronze.

The match raised £375 for the charity, which is enough to keep one of its emergency response vehicles on the road for a week.

“[This will] bring expertise, equipment and medication to where it is needed most,” said a spokesperson for Earley Town Council.

